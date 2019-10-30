Naples Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Planning Group boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $72.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,374,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,152. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $55.87 and a 1 year high of $72.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.02.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.3313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

