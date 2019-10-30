Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $189,000 Holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAM. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000.

Shares of NYSE:FAM remained flat at $$10.92 during midday trading on Wednesday. 12,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,244. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $10.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Company Profile

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

