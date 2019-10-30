Narrative (NRVE) Price Tops $0.0021 on Exchanges

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Narrative token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and LATOKEN. Narrative has a total market cap of $88,644.00 and $100.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Narrative has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010909 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00219613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.53 or 0.01469170 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00028639 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00121743 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Narrative

Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,546,331 tokens. Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Narrative is www.narrative.org.

Narrative Token Trading

Narrative can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Switcheo Network, BiteBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Narrative should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Narrative using one of the exchanges listed above.

