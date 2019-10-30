National Bank Financial Trims PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Target Price to C$16.50

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$16.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSK. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. GMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.25 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$19.07.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Shares of TSE PSK opened at C$13.10 on Tuesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of C$11.99 and a 52-week high of C$20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.11%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.