National Grid (LON:NG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $843.97

National Grid plc (LON:NG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $843.97 and traded as high as $905.60. National Grid shares last traded at $900.60, with a volume of 3,536,499 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NG shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of National Grid and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of National Grid to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 930 ($12.15) in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 932.62 ($12.19).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 875.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 845.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.93, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17.

In related news, insider Amanda Mesler bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 850 ($11.11) per share, with a total value of £12,750 ($16,660.13).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

