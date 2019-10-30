National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in National Grid were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 9.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 0.8% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 35,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 2.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Grid has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

NGG traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $57.80. The company had a trading volume of 100,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,228. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $46.36 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.10.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

