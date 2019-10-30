National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $340.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.95 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. National Instruments updated its Q4 guidance to $0.43-0.57 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.87. 58,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,519. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average is $42.31. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $50.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on NATI shares. ValuEngine cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on National Instruments in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. National Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $82,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 343,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,172,531.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $527,115 over the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.