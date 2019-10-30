Neblio 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $132,598.00 (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00005152 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Kucoin, HitBTC and Binance. In the last week, Neblio has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. Neblio has a market capitalization of $7.12 million and approximately $132,598.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00024030 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00008778 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008632 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012898 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000528 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000118 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Neblio Profile

NEBL is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 15,688,755 coins and its circulating supply is 15,023,627 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, Binance, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

