Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Short Interest Update

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the September 15th total of 7,660,000 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 856,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 265.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

NEPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neptune Wellness Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $6.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29. The firm has a market cap of $326.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 1.84.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.18% and a negative net margin of 107.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 million.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.