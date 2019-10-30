Nestree (EGG) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $316,806.00 and $61,824.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Nestree token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and Bibox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nestree alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00033536 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00071468 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001248 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00091792 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,263.87 or 0.99266307 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002099 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,831,176 tokens. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree.

Buying and Selling Nestree

Nestree can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nestree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nestree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.