Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,609 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.06% of Neurotrope worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRP. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Neurotrope by 7.5% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 229,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Neurotrope by 45.5% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Neurotrope by 144.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 35,464 shares during the last quarter. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTRP traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,655. Neurotrope Inc has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94.

Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. Research analysts anticipate that Neurotrope Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTRP. Maxim Group lowered Neurotrope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurotrope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Neurotrope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Neurotrope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C diseases.

