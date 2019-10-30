Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) Short Interest Update

Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 437,700 shares, a growth of 85.2% from the September 15th total of 236,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 557,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NTRP opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. Neurotrope has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.17.

Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. Equities analysts predict that Neurotrope will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTRP. Maxim Group lowered shares of Neurotrope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neurotrope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Neurotrope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurotrope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Neurotrope by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurotrope by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 229,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurotrope by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurotrope by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 35,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurotrope by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 47,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

About Neurotrope

Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C diseases.

