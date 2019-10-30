New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,382 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 7.7% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $18,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,063.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.79. 31,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,033. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $140.49 and a 52 week high of $185.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.84.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.6213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.