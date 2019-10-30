New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,997 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLRN. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter worth about $69,000. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 150.0% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter worth about $189,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

Shares of FLRN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.76. The company had a trading volume of 8,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,179. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.70. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $30.78.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.