New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 172.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 68.2% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.37. The company had a trading volume of 42,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,975. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.25. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $30.30.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

