New Gold (NGD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.10 million.

Get New Gold alerts:

Shares of NGD opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.56.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NGD shares. Raymond James set a $1.25 price target on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $1.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, CIBC set a $1.40 price target on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.17.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

See Also: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.