New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $119.56

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 119.56 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 118 ($1.54), with a volume of 6599 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118 ($1.54).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 107.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 93.46. The company has a market cap of $83.81 million and a PE ratio of 25.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from New Star Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. New Star Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.21%.

New Star Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:NSI)

New Star Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth. The Company is a small registered Alternative Investment Fund Manager under the European Union Directive. The Company’s investment policy is to allocate assets to global investment opportunities through investment in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency and other markets.

