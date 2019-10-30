New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Trimble worth $12,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 347.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $162,667.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $341,467.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $102,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,908.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $585,294 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $39.56 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $46.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average is $40.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.99.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Trimble had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $855.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Trimble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

