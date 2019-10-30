New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $10,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,995,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,175,842,000 after buying an additional 1,686,492 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,907,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,351,000 after buying an additional 600,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,048,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,543,000 after buying an additional 98,805 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,204,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,781,000 after buying an additional 512,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 225.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,751,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,111,000 after buying an additional 1,904,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI opened at $44.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.56. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 12-month low of $32.38 and a 12-month high of $45.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $191.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.46 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 29.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

OHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,485 shares in the company, valued at $230,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $804,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 178,241 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,417.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,500 shares of company stock worth $1,822,300 over the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

