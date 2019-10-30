New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $13.29 Million Stake in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $13,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,230,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $741,024,000 after buying an additional 251,565 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter worth about $45,477,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 353.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 350,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,890,000 after buying an additional 272,966 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,060,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,066,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

RGLD opened at $120.89 on Wednesday. Royal Gold, Inc has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 83.37, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.33.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $115.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 73.10%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RGLD. TD Securities upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut Royal Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $132.90 to $127.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $112.50 to $117.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut Royal Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.20.

In other Royal Gold news, Director William M. Hayes sold 18,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,296,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Isto sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $337,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,299,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,603 shares of company stock worth $11,107,708 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.