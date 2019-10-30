New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $14.02 Million Holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,357 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Discovery Inc Series C worth $14,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 5.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 594,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 204,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 0.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 256,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 5.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.87. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $31.55.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.53%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DISCK. ValuEngine raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

