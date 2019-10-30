New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 2,000 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Chemed were worth $11,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 117.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 152.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 613.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Chemed news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 4,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.50, for a total transaction of $1,880,942.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.87, for a total value of $173,148.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,035 shares of company stock worth $23,442,542. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Chemed stock opened at $412.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $416.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.84. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $260.03 and a one year high of $441.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.15. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $480.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHE shares. ValuEngine lowered Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Chemed from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Chemed from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chemed to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $411.25.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

