NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Receives $47.64 Average PT from Brokerages

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.64.

NXRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Compass Point raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $50.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.39.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.05 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. On average, analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 13.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 13.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.