NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Reduced by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 446.4% in the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEE. ValuEngine cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays cut shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.43.

NYSE:NEE opened at $234.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.18. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $164.78 and a one year high of $239.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total value of $9,657,848.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 4,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $1,109,707.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,339,836.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,576 shares of company stock worth $21,514,886 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

