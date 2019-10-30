Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Stake Raised by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,610 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Nike were worth $5,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $87.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Nike from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Nike from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus set a $106.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $106.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.98.

NKE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,626,685. The stock has a market cap of $141.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $66.53 and a twelve month high of $96.87.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 47.92% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

In other Nike news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $15,414,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,054,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,932,417.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $8,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 496,945 shares of company stock worth $45,209,893 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

