Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 100,088 Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 47.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 310,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,088 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.33% of Guardant Health worth $19,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter worth approximately $511,000. Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2,037.8% during the third quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 275,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,603,000 after acquiring an additional 262,880 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 6.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter worth approximately $5,116,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 4.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.30. 27,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,331. Guardant Health Inc has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $112.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion and a PE ratio of -25.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.54.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.21. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 22.93% and a negative net margin of 60.08%. The company had revenue of $53.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 178.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 426,301 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $42,451,053.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vision Fund (Aiv M1) Softbank sold 4,900,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $377,300,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,944,867 shares of company stock valued at $480,750,706. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen set a $110.00 price objective on Guardant Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

