Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,457,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,508,441 shares during the period. Stratasys accounts for about 2.1% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 10.11% of Stratasys worth $116,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SSYS shares. William Blair reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of Stratasys stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 88.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.98. Stratasys Ltd has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $30.60.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $163.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.74 million. Stratasys had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Stratasys Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.