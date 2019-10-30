Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 24,387 Shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 158,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,387 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $14,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

NASDAQ:BLUE traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.32. 14,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,876. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.23. bluebird bio Inc has a 12 month low of $79.91 and a 12 month high of $163.43.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.13 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,158.04% and a negative return on equity of 35.90%. The company’s revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.91) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that bluebird bio Inc will post -13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLUE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $136.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

In other bluebird bio news, insider David Davidson sold 2,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $206,329.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,138.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total value of $86,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,460 shares of company stock valued at $593,836. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.