Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $31.92 Million Stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 763,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,783 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $31,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 12,401.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,862,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,821,000 after buying an additional 6,808,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,499,773,000 after buying an additional 3,140,824 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 287.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,792,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,428,000 after buying an additional 2,812,729 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 132.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,490,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,265,000 after buying an additional 1,987,302 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 61.0% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,219,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,752,000 after buying an additional 1,977,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.43. 3,136,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,261,368. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day moving average is $41.31. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb bought 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,374.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,862.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 105,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $4,225,313.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,677 shares of company stock worth $8,993,241 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Bank of America lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Sandler O’Neill set a $45.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.50 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

