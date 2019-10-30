Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 636,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,875 shares during the period. Guidewire Software accounts for approximately 1.2% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $67,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWRE. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Guidewire Software to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.17.

In other news, CFO Curtis Smith sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total transaction of $139,881.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,170.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clifton Thomas Weatherford sold 9,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $1,048,581.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,047.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,709 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,252. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GWRE traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.01. The stock had a trading volume of 12,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,333. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 179.14, a PEG ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.54. Guidewire Software Inc has a twelve month low of $73.82 and a twelve month high of $113.42.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $207.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.61 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 2.87%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

