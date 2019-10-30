Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 352,604 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.14% of Baidu worth $50,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Baidu by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in Baidu by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 31,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $658,000. 56.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.11. The stock had a trading volume of 171,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,542. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.74. Baidu Inc has a 12-month low of $93.39 and a 12-month high of $206.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIDU. BidaskClub cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $125.00 price target on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Baidu to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $108.00 price target on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.84.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

