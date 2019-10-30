NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTDOY shares. Wedbush raised shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR in a report on Monday, September 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 4.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 3.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 8.8% in the second quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 7.1% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 27,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTDOY opened at $42.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.35. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. NINTENDO LTD/ADR had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 13.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NINTENDO LTD/ADR will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

