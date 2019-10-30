Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 900 Shares of E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in E. W. Scripps were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in E. W. Scripps during the second quarter worth about $472,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in E. W. Scripps by 25.4% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in E. W. Scripps during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in E. W. Scripps during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in E. W. Scripps by 3.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of E. W. Scripps stock opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. E. W. Scripps has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $23.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.44.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $337.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.35 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

SSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of E. W. Scripps in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E. W. Scripps from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of E. W. Scripps in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other news, major shareholder Corina S. Granado bought 38,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.91 per share, with a total value of $453,973.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 448,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,342,456.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About E. W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

