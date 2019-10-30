Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $199,000 Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 532.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,484,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $298,973,000 after purchasing an additional 108,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,125,267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $135,416,000 after purchasing an additional 165,586 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 690.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 880,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $105,926,000 after purchasing an additional 768,863 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 835,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $100,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 603,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,628,000 after purchasing an additional 96,335 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

In other news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $138,981.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.32, for a total value of $175,185.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,906 shares of company stock valued at $13,752,884. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAE. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Haemonetics to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Haemonetics from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.40.

Haemonetics stock opened at $123.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $80.24 and a 12 month high of $140.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.82 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.