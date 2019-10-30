Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $162,000 Investment in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 165,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 19,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub cut Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.13.

In other Exelixis news, insider Michael Morrissey sold 35,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $709,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $500,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,974 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,921 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 8.64. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.87.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Exelixis had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 70.52%. The business had revenue of $240.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

