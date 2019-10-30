Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,800 Shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Greenlight Capital Re were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 290.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 47,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. 48.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLRE stock opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative return on equity of 29.43% and a negative net margin of 37.75%. The business had revenue of $125.94 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLRE. ValuEngine lowered Greenlight Capital Re from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Greenlight Capital Re from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Greenlight Capital Re Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

