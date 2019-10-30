Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) Raises Dividend to $0.67 Per Share

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.6716 per share by the energy company on Monday, November 11th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

NYSE NBLX opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.52. The company has a market capitalization of $968.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $43.98.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $158.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.40 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 12.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Noble Midstream Partners will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

