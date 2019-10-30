Noble (NYSE:NE) Shares Down 7.2%

Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE)’s stock price dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.29, approximately 4,553,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 5,120,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

NE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. HSBC set a $3.00 price target on Noble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Pareto Securities cut Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup cut Noble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $1.00 price target on Noble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.63.

Get Noble alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $352.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $292.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.59 million. Noble had a negative return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Noble Co. PLC will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julie H. Edwards acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 189,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,734.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Noble during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble during the second quarter valued at $558,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Noble by 32.0% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 36,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noble by 40.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Noble by 18.0% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 45,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noble (NYSE:NE)

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.