Noir Market Capitalization Hits $221,638.00 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last week, Noir has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. Noir has a total market capitalization of $221,638.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00217754 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.89 or 0.01470445 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028470 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00118131 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Noir

Noir’s total supply is 20,180,872 coins. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

