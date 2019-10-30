Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) PT Set at €3.85 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €3.85 ($4.48) target price on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NOKIA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €3.50 ($4.07) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.40 ($6.28) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group set a €5.60 ($6.51) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.56) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €4.82 ($5.60).

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a 52-week high of €5.95 ($6.92).

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.