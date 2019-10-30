Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $4.50 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nokia reported mixed third-quarter 2019 results, wherein the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but the bottom line missed the same. The Finnish telecom network equipment maker is witnessing healthy underlying momentum in its focus areas of software and enterprise, which augurs well for its licensing business. The ramp up of next-generation 5G networks is likely to improve market conditions significantly through 2019 and beyond. However, the company’s international operations expose it to geopolitical uncertainty, which are likely to impact top line. It is likely to be stifled by the renegotiated deals and restrictions imposed on trade due to Brexit with other European Union members. High operating costs to develop novel products along with under-utilization of resources and lapses in sound financial management remain other challenges.”

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Danske upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays lowered Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Charter Equity upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Nokia Oyj from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.20.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $3.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.12. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $6.65.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the second quarter worth $150,436,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the second quarter worth $36,216,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the second quarter worth $27,977,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 36.0% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 14,556,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853,141 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 14.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,464,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nokia Oyj (NOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.