Nord/LB Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $255.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Nord/LB’s price target points to a potential upside of 393.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Friday, October 25th. Independent Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.67.

MTX stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,390. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.93. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $45.26 and a 1-year high of $63.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Minerals Technologies news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.99 per share, with a total value of $71,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,649.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $344,341.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

