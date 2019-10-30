Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Nortech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Nortech Systems stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $2.81. 5,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,629. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60. Nortech Systems has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.29 million for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. The company provides value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.

