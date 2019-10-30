Northcoast Research Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 25th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.31. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MSM. Stephens set a $76.00 price target on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James cut MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.10.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $74.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.74. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $64.59 and a fifty-two week high of $90.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 17.0% in the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 50,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at about $873,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 159.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 15,243 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 15.8% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 17,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 13,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

