Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of NWBI traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.91. 110,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,650. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average of $16.88.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $117.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 7,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $123,235.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,935.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

