Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.24

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc (OTCMKTS:NWBO) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and traded as low as $0.23. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 371,864 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Northwest Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NWBO)

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient's own immune system to attack cancer.

