Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get Novanta alerts:

Shares of NOVT traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $92.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,272. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.18. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $57.07 and a fifty-two week high of $96.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 1.48.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Novanta by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,090,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,432,000 after acquiring an additional 13,805 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Novanta by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,272,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,293,000 after acquiring an additional 64,655 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novanta by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 806,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,912,000 after acquiring an additional 107,220 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Novanta by 2,775.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 708,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,821,000 after acquiring an additional 683,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Novanta by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 572,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,962,000 after acquiring an additional 71,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.