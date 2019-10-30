NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Position Cut by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 436,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of NRG Energy worth $17,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NRG. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2,259.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 405,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 388,294 shares in the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 12.5% during the second quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 9,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 758.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at about $2,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NRG. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

NYSE:NRG opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.79. NRG Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $43.66.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 45.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. NRG Energy’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.98%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

