Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Nucor by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Nucor by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock opened at $54.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $64.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.00%.

Several research firms have commented on NUE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 target price on shares of Nucor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

In other news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $421,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,393 shares in the company, valued at $7,499,839.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $172,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,513,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

