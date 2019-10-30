Nuggets 24-Hour Volume Tops $358.00 (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 30th. Nuggets has a total market cap of $897,401.00 and approximately $358.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 26.4% higher against the dollar. One Nuggets token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011023 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00219342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.08 or 0.01464246 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00028812 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00122237 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nuggets

Nuggets can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

